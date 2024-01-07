Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale admits he didn't feel his Sunderland bench were ready to impact the game after making only one substitution in the emphatic 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Beale waited until the 85th minute, at which point the Black Cats were already trailing 2-0, to introduce Abdoullah Ba in place of striker Nazariy Rusyn. The Echo asked Beale if that was because he was happy with the performance of his side, or because he didn't believe the options at his disposal would impact the contest.

"A little both of both, on the day," Beale responded.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt that at 2-0, if we went and got one then the fans would do the rest... Looking behind me, the bench only gets younger and you don't want to destabilise the team. That's just the decision we decided to make as a management team today."

Earlier in his press conference, Beale had been asked if he felt he had needed more experience for game of this magnitude. The Sunderland head coach insisted that there was much to be positive about with the club's general direction of travel.

"If it was easy to do what we're doing, then everyone would be doing," Beale said.

"We give young players a real opportunity to grow, and that's a big growing experience for them. We had higher hopes for the game today than the outcome for sure, and I think one or two in our team are better than what they showed today. That's fine, that's the feedback and I think in this [transfer] window we'll try to improve but within the vision of this football club, which is to give young players an opportunity to learn and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad