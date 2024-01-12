Michael Beale has confirmed that one Sunderland player is ready to make their return from injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale has confirmed that Jay Matete will be named in the Sunderland squad for the first time this season at Portman Road on Saturday.

Sunderland travel for a challenging fixture against an Ipswich Town side sat second in the table after an outstanding first half to the campaign. Matete has been unable to make a competitive appearance so far this season after suffering a serious injury on the club's pre-season tour of the USA, which came at the end of a successful loan helping Plymouth Argyle to the League One title last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matete has been back in full training for a few weeks and played 45 minutes in an U21 game against Arsenal at Eppleton, but as of yet Beale has opted not to include him in his matchday squad. Speaking ahead of the Ipswich Town clash Beale confirmed that is now set to change, and he has also said that he will give Matete a chance to play his way into his plans.

While a loan move could be considered at the end of the month, it is not on the club or the player's radar at this stage.

"He's going to return to the squad this weekend," Beale said.

"He's trained well - obviously he is not up to full match fitness, but I've seen enough of him in training and I know that we might need another midfielder at certain times to come on into a game. I don't think he has been ready [to return to the squad] before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was out on loan last season before he got injured. I'm getting to know him and I have been pleased with his application, but he's not had any minutes in quite a while before he played 45 minutes against Arsenal U21 the other week.

"So we'll see. There are one or two who, by the end of the month, looking at our squad, they'll either be really needed or they'll feel themselves they need to go [out on loan] and play."