Broadcasters were forced to apologise for the foul language on multiple occasions during the event

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes forced the BBC and other broadcasters into an apology during the Magpies’ Carabao Cup celebrations

The midfielder lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on March 16 following a 2-1 victory over Liverpool, ending the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. On Saturday, 150,000 fans gathered at the Town Moor in Newcastle to celebrate. An additional 150,000 supporters lined the streets for the open-top bus parade from St James’ Park to the Town Moor.

The Brazilian midfielder launched several chants for the Newcastle United supporters to be in attendance at the Town Moor, with several of them containing foul-mouthed digs at North East neighbours Sunderland. “Unbelievable, feeling good, very, very good, I think everyone here deserves it,” Guimaraes said on stage. “70 years is a lot for our fans, hopeful, this is just the beginning, we want more, and we're going to work for it. We did it for [the fans], we spent a lot of time together, so they deserve a lot more than anything, we played for them as well.”

Guimaraes then started a rendition of Newcastle United’s Geordies chant to the tune of Hey Jude by The Beatles before switching to a chant aimed at his teammate Sandro Tonali, which does include a foul-mouthed dig at Sunderland. Guimaraes chanted in full: “Sandro Tonali, Sandro Tonali, he drinks Moretti, he eats Spaghetti, he hates ------- Sunderland!”

According to our sister title, the Shields Gazette, broadcasters were forced to apologise for the foul language on multiple occasions during the event, which was aired on Sky aired on both Sky and BBC on Saturday as Sunderland played Millwall in the Championship.