The BBC pundit and former player has delivered a worrying Sunderland verdict ahead of the Championship season

BBC pundit and former player Jobi McAnuff has tipped Sunderland to miss out on a top-six spot in the Championship this season.

The Black Cats start the season away from home to Cardiff City in Wales on Saturday afternoon under new head coach Régis Le Bris, who arrived at the club earlier this summer. McAnuff, however, doesn’t think Sunderland will threaten the play-off places despite making some decent signings.

“Sunderland's a real interesting one for me, obviously finally got themselves a new manager and someone to come in and I suppose really try and get them into gear,” McAnuff said on BBC 5 Live’s Championship preview.

“I think Alan Browne's a real important signing for them, again, what they've really lacked and they obviously have a model at the club of going young and quite foreign at times. And I think having ready-made, Championship-level players is going to be really important for them.

“I think he'll be a real big signing, but I still can't see them really threatening that top end of the table. I think Coventry, for me, again, season on season, just continue to really do a fantastic job. I've got Mark Robbins and they sort of got themselves going back end of last year, really great cup run.

“So they'd be the ones for me probably that I'd be looking at to sort of go a little bit better this year and maybe get themselves into those play-offs again and this time maybe go one better and get promoted.”