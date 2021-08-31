Bayern Munich striker Leon Dajaku to 'sign for' Union Berlin before joining Sunderland on loan

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Ron Thorbert-Hoffman and forward Dajaku have both been in talks with the Black Cats as the club make their final moves ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on Tuesday night.

Reports in the German media claim Dajaku will now sign for Union Berlin before heading to Sunderland on loan.

Meanwhile, reports in Germany have said that Thorbert-Hoffman will agree a one-year extension on his current contract in Munich, before moving to Wearside on a season-long loan deal.

Sunderland have been monitoring his availability for some time and a working to try and conclude a deal.

Dajaku is another on the radar, having returned to Munich following a loan spell at Union Berlin earlier this summer.

Neither deal has been completed yet but could pave the way for some outgoing movement, with Jack Diamond in particular the subject of extensive loan interest from the EFL.

Sunderland have also been monitoring the market for additions at full back and up front, but it remains to be seen whether they will move today.

Johnson said last Friday that getting the right quality of player was key, and that the club would wait until January if necessary.

"We'll still be active and we're certainly in the market.,” he said.

“But your options do narrow because of the quality required.

“You also want players who have been active through pre-season and of course, you can only use a certain number of loan players at any one time.

“We might determine to use the loans with an obligation [to buy]. I'd always say that generally I'd rather take a loan who I believe could be turned into a permanent at the end of it, albeit in exceptional circumstances you can't do that.

“We have options.

"We're on it and we are having active conversations with players and their clubs,” he added.

Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon to go top of League One. This weekend’s fixture against Sheffield Wednesday has already been postponed due to international call-ups.

