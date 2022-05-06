Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannan was substituted in the latter stages of the Owls’ 3-1 win over Portsmouth on the final day of the regular campaign having picked up a minor knock.

The Scot has been in outstanding form for Wednesday of late, winning the club’s player of the year award earlier this week.

He was also nominated for the League One Player of the Season award, beaten by MK Dons’ Scott Twine.

Barry Bannan picked up an injury on the final day of the regular season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will see today,” Moore said of Bannan’s availability.

"We are not training until later on today. We will see how today goes and then we will know more.

“We have been looking after him and nursing him all week.

“He is an experienced individual. There is a risk with any player when they take to the field of play.

“We will wait and see.

"We have wrapped Baz up in cotton wool and we'll wait and see. I am speaking before today's training. We'll have a look, see how he is, he has been chirpy around the place - usual Baz. We'll see if the game has come too soon for him or not.

"I’ll know my team after today’s training, anything can happen - I’ll tell them tomorrow who the side is. Before pre-match.”

In his own pre-match press conference, Sunderland boss Alex Neil made clear that his side are preparing to face the talismanic midfielder.

After saying he would make a late call on Nathan Broadhead’s availability, Neil said: “I’m sure Sheffield Wednesday are going to be cagey and make out like Barry Bannan might not be fit…. he’ll be fit.”

On the game itself, Moore said: “From my perspective, I think Alex has done a great job there. He has settled the club down. They are in good form and so are we.

“It is two very good teams going head-to-head. We expect it to be another tough encounter.”