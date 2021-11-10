Here is all the latest League One and Sunderland gossip:

Former Black Cat nominated for Player of the Month

Wigan Athletic are proving to be one of League One’s strongest outfits this campaign, spearheaded by former Sunderland man James McClean.

Former Sunderland player James McClean has been nominated for October's Player of the Month award (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

McClean’s four goals and two assists in October has seen him nominated for the SkyBet League One Player of the Month award.

Michael Smith who bagged a brace in Rotherham United’s 5-1 victory over Sunderland has also been nominated for the award.

Barcelona monitoring League One youngster

One of the more surprising stories to come out of League One recently is the news that Barcelona made a scouting trip to watch Fleetwood Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Burton Albion.

The subject of their scouting mission, according to the Mail, was Fleetwood’s 19-year-old defender James Hill.

Hill has been linked with a number of Premier League and Championship teams recently and has been called up to represent England Under-21’s during this international period.

Preston North End were one of the domestic sides linked with a move for Hill, however, understandably, they may be pushed down the pecking order should Barcelona firm up their interest.

Ipswich ace seals contract extension

Ipswich Town confirmed that Idris El Mizouni has extended his stay at Portman Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 21-year-old has clearly impressed in his limited outings for Ipswich so far this season but with a two-year extension signed, it’s clear that there are high hopes for El Mizouni’s future at the club.

