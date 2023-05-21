Ex-Sunderland man Bali Mumba was back in the North East this past weekend - and was pictured alongside former teammate and current Black Cat Dan Neil.

Mumba, once a promising player in Sunderland's academy, moved to Carrow Road to join Norwich in the summer of 2020 in what was a bitter disappointment for many Black Cats fans under the ownership of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loans at Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle have followed with Mumba winning promotion from League One with the Pilgrims alongside Sunderland loanee Jay Matete this season after relegation from the Championship with Posh last campaign.

However, Mumba was back in the North East on Saturday night as a special guest at Hebburn Town FC for the non-league club's awards night alongside Sunderland midfielder Neil with the pair hoping to inspire the next generation.

Both Mumba, 21, and Neil, 21 started their footballing careers with the Hornets before joining Sunderland's academy set-up as youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad