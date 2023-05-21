News you can trust since 1873
Bali Mumba spotted back in North East alongside Sunderland's Dan Neil for brilliant reason

Bali Mumba was pictured alongside Dan Neil in the North East over the weekend.

By James Copley
Published 21st May 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

Ex-Sunderland man Bali Mumba was back in the North East this past weekend - and was pictured alongside former teammate and current Black Cat Dan Neil.

Mumba, once a promising player in Sunderland's academy, moved to Carrow Road to join Norwich in the summer of 2020 in what was a bitter disappointment for many Black Cats fans under the ownership of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Loans at Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle have followed with Mumba winning promotion from League One with the Pilgrims alongside Sunderland loanee Jay Matete this season after relegation from the Championship with Posh last campaign.

However, Mumba was back in the North East on Saturday night as a special guest at Hebburn Town FC for the non-league club's awards night alongside Sunderland midfielder Neil with the pair hoping to inspire the next generation.

Both Mumba, 21, and Neil, 21 started their footballing careers with the Hornets before joining Sunderland's academy set-up as youngsters.

