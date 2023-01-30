Bailey Wright: Stats reveal how important defender is to Sunderland with Everton deal nearing

More importantly, what do Sunderland stand to lose if they let their Aussie centre-back leave ahead of tomorrow night’s transfer deadline?

Despite bringing up his 100th appearance in red and white earlier in the campaign, Wright has struggled for consistent game time this season, making just six Championship starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has not been short of rumoured interest in January, with Portsmouth, Aberdeen and Hibernian all reportedly vying for his signature.

Bailey Wright.

It had appeared that Wright would be staying on Wearside beyond January, with Portsmouth manager John Mousinho saying: “It looks like from our perspective that Bailey is probably going to stay up in Sunderland.”

However, with Anderson deal reportedly nearing completion, a move away from the Stadium of Light for Wright once again appears possible.

Asked about the situation, Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray said: “I think it's in Bailey's hands and I'd like to support him in whatever decision he makes, whether that's to stay, compete and try and help this team achieve our goals, or if he wants to go and be a regular footballer somewhere, then I think I will support that as well.

“In my view, people earn respect, and we are talking about a really good human being, who even if he's not playing is always around encouraging his team-mates and being a real focal point in the group.” Mowbray said.

But what do the stats say about Wright’s importance at the Stadium of Light.

The answer is conclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats have generally been a far, far stronger side when Wright has been involved since his arrival in January 2020.

Their defeat ratio in league and play-off games when Wright has been injured or left on the bench is more than double what it has been with him on the pitch (38.1% versus 17%).

And their win ratio has dipped from 53.2% to 31% whenever the 30-year-old has been absent.

SUNDERLAND STATS – WITH & WITHOUT BAILEY WRIGHT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2019-20 (after his arrival on January 20):

Total league games played: 11

Record with Wright: 5 games, 4 wins, 1 defeat

Record without Wright: 6 games, 1 win, 3 draws, 2 defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2020-21:

Total league and play-off games: 48

With Wright: 35 games, 13 wins, 13 draws, 9 defeats

Without Wright: 13 games, 8 wins, 4 draws, 1 defeat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2021-22:

Total league and play-off games: 49

With Wright: 40 games, 25 wins, 12 draws, 3 defeats

Without Wright: 9 games, 1 win, 1 draw, 7 defeats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2022-23:

Total league games: 28

With Wright: 14 games, 8 wins, 3 draws, 3 defeats

Without Wright: 14 games, 3 wins, 5 draws, 6 defeats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOTAL LEAGUE & PLAY-OFF GAMES SINCE WRIGHT SIGNED:

P136 W63 D41 L32 (win ratio 46.3%, defeat ratio 23.5%)

LEAGUE & PLAY-OFF GAMES WITH WRIGHT:

P94 W50 D28 L16 (win ratio 53.2%, defeat ratio 17%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEAGUE & PLAY-OFF GAMES WITHOUT WRIGHT: