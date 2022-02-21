The Black Cats have gone five games without a win and slipped out of the League One play-off places.

Following his appointment earlier this month, Neil had a week to work with his players ahead of the MK Dons fixture but clearly has a big job on his hands to restore confidence and momentum.

When asked about the main changes under Neil, Wright told the Echo: “I think obviously every manager and coach has their ideas and style of play and I think if you saw our style of play we were probably a bit higher up the pitch.

“The gaffer has got his style that he’s implementing and we are working hard on that every day.

“That’s not to say anything about what the previous regime was, obviously our performances weren’t good enough and that’s what happened there.

“He’s got his ideas and we’ve had a full week’s training which isn’t a lot really but I think we have come a long way in that week and really bought into what he wants.”

The defender added: “Things do change at a club but we’re footballers, we’ve been in this situation before and for us there were a lot of positives during the week.

“The one thing that wasn’t positive was the result. I’m an emotional person and sometimes get frustrated when we don’t win but we have to clear our heads.

“I really think there was a lot of good and a lot of good things that got me excited because I really do think we can put a run together.”

Neil has pointed out that some of his players look tired after playing continuously this season.

Yet Wright remains optimistic that Sunderland’s young group can come through a difficult period.

“It's inevitable in a season, certainly in England, it’s a physical, tough season mentally and physically,” he said.

“There are elements that do take their toll and sometimes when you haven’t had these experiences before they can feel more tiring.

“I certainly feel lads are getting fitter and stronger mentally and physically and are getting ready for what is ahead because there is a lot to look forward to.

“We have to make sure we enjoy that by winning games and putting in performances.

“We have a close group of good lads and good professionals that work really hard day in and day out.

“I know it’s easy to criticise when things aren’t going right but I can hand on heart say that people are really working hard and want to put things right.”

It’s another quick turnaround for the Black Cats who are now preparing for Tuesday’s home game against Burton.

“I think it has just made us more hungry to go out and play again Tuesday,” said Wright.

“With the game coming quickly on Tuesday it’s an opportunity to go and put things right and it will be tough but the belief is there that we can go and do a job and build from there.”

