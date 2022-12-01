The Sunderland defender was brought on in the second half to defend Australia’s lead. Following the game, though, Wright revealed that his wife’s mother was not well and that he was unsure that she was “still with us”.

“I’ve just come in from a message from my wife. I just want to dedicate this to my wife, bless her, and her mum," the 30-year-old said. "I’ll be honest, I’m not sure if she’s still with us.

“It was, for them, a really tough time back home, but ultimately, it made this possible for me to be here and live one of my dreams so I dedicate that to Tammy. I hope she’s still with us."

Bailey Wright of Australia talks with teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium.

"No one knows. That’s something I’ve kept to myself; we’ve all got a lot going on. Job to do, isn’t it? You’ve got to be professional all the time," he added.

"When we set out on this journey four years ago, Arnie (Arnold) said to us what he wanted us to be about — our mateship and togetherness is what’s going to make us create history,” he said.

"It’s 11 brothers out there, whoever comes on, and it’s pretty special to be part of that. When you’re part of something like that, it’s difficult to really actually put it into words, what it feels like. It’s a real feeling.