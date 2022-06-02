Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats defender had to spend time in isolation due to a sickness bug and was flown to London by a helicopter the day before the match, after training away from the rest of the squad.

Wright played the full fixture against Wycombe and is now away on international duty with Australia.

The 29-year-old scored the equaliser as Australia came from behind to beat Jordan in a friendly match, with the team now preparing for next week’s World Cup play-off against United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright at Wembley. Picture by FRANK REID

If Australia win that match they will face Peru in a final play-off fixture for a place at this year’s Qatar World Cup.

Speaking before the game against Jordan, Wright told the Herald and The Age about his turbulent build-up to the play-off final.

“I just had absolute stomach pain and ache and was starting to get the sweats and fever, and the shakes,” he said.

“From there to lunchtime I was sick every half an hour and in bed, shivering and sweating. I was thinking, ‘How long could this be for? Why? Why is this happening now?’”

“I felt a little bit guilty, but it definitely saved me from getting out there feeling stiff,” Wright said.

“That was my first ever time in a helicopter, and I was sweating the whole way – any bit of wind I was [panicking]. My feet were planted ... I’ve seen too many things in the news. It was actually quite cool, although the whole time I wouldn’t let go of any seatbelt or anything.

“I had a great view of Wembley, right through London. [We landed] at an equestrian centre by the Thames, and it was just like ... people just galloping on their horses in the middle of London. I was like, ‘What is going on here? This is how the other half lives.’”

Wright joined Sunderland from Bristol City in 2020, initially on loan, after watching the Netflix series Sunderland ’Til I Die.

“I watched it myself – it shows you the size of the club, the passion of the fans,” he added when discussing his time on Wearside and promotion from League One.

"We had a historian come in pre-season and tell us why Sunderland means so much to the fans, and what the city had been through when the shipyards got closed down, and the mining industry shut down,” he said.

“People lost their jobs, they lost their incomes, and it was terrible for the city, but they always had their football club. When you understand that ... when you play for the club, we then feel that. If we’re performing [badly], they certainly let us know. But when we do ... God, did they get behind us.”