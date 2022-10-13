The 30-year-old centre-back is yet to start a Championship fixture this season following a strong end to the last campaign, which ended in promotion from League One.

With Luke O’Nien and Danny Batth forming an effective partnership in Sunderland’s defence, Wright, along with several other first-team players, played 90 minutes for Sunderland’s under-21s side against Leeds on Monday.

And while the Black Cats were beaten 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, Wright says the fixture was beneficial for those involved.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Picture by FRANK REID

He told the Echo: “It was a good game for all of us and the priority was for all of us to get minutes in the legs, physically and mentally.

“I thought it was a good game for us. Leeds are a good side and I thought we played some good stuff and got a lot out of it, albeit a disappointing result I thought the performance warranted more than that.

“There were different reasons for what people needed in the game. You obviously go out there to win no matter what game you’re playing but ultimately it’s about getting what you need and I think we all did that.”

Wright is now aiming to win his place back in Sunderland’s first team, especially when he’s hoping to be called up to Australia’s World Cup squad next month.

Yet the defender knows he still has a role to play on Wearside, even when he’s not in the starting XI.

“We have some really good professionals in the squad and none more than the lads playing in my position,” he added.

“I’m not an idiot, I know football pretty well and the boys who have been playing have done well.

“I think where we are in the season now, we've been doing a lot of good and playing really well.

“The lads at the back have been bang on and my job now is to do all I can to keep them on their toes so that they know they have to keep performing, and they’ve certainly done that.”

“For me I have complete respect for the lads who have been playing ahead of me and to the point where I know I have to be patient because we have really good lads who deserve to be playing.

"There is a job to play in the team, whether you are playing or not, and I’m just going to be patient.”

Wright has also been trying to set the right example for Sunderland’s young squad, with many still adjusting to life in England and Championship football.

“I guess the responsibility with me is to make sure I apply myself right,” said Wright

“We have a real mix and blend of different characters, different age groups, different nationalities and ultimately we want the same thing.