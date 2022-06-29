Bailey Wright and Alex Neil react as influential defender signs new Sunderland deal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old was offered a new deal following Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship and put pen to paper on Wednesday.

Wright was given an extended break after helping Australia to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar in the aftermath of the win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, but returned on Wednesday to start his pre-season after finalising the deal.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract at Sunderland,” Wright said.

Bailey Wright celebrates a crucial goal against Wigan Athletic last season

"What a way to finish last season at Wembley Stadium and I’m looking forward to enjoying Championship football this campaign. I can’t wait to get started following my return to training, and to see all of our supporters back at the Stadium of Light next month for the opening game of the season.”

While Sunderland are looking to add quality and depth to their squad last summer, head coach Alex Neil has been keen to retain some continuity from the group who finished the campaign so strongly and built a close bond with the fanbase last time out.

One of its key leaders and best defenders, Wright is a crucial part of that process.

“Going from League One to the Championship is a big step, but we wanted to keep that core together and retain our key performers from last season,” Neil said.

"We know the leadership qualities that Bailey has, and he has played in the Championship before so he adds experience, but his influence on other players can’t be underestimated. Although sometimes you can only see that off the pitch, I’ve been in and around it enough to recognise that and we are delighted to get this deal across the line.”

Wright has joined Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts in committing his future to the club, meaning Sunderland have now agreed deals for all of the players they sought to retain whose contracts were expiring.

The Australian was a crucial player on and off the pitch as Sunderland won promotion last season, making 49 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.