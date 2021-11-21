Luke O’Nien opened the scoring five minutes from time when he headed home Alex Pritchard’s corner, after Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton came off his line.

The Black Cats were then awarded the controversial penalty when Ross Stewart’s shot hit defender Aristote Nsiala from close range, prompting referee Tom Nield to point to the spot for handball in stoppage-time.

Substitute Aiden McGeady then converted from 12 yards.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Baffled as to how that was a pen,” said presenter Colin Murray when assessing the incident. “As for the first goal, a lot of good work by Ipswich undone, architects of their own downfall.

“For Sunderland, whatever way it needed to come it came.”

Studio guest Ali Maxwell from the Not Top 20 Podcast added: “This was the game of the day perhaps on paper in League One but it was actually quite a low quality affair. I didn’t think either side was at their best.

“Ipswich started stronger but Sunderland came into the game.

Sunderland's Aiden McGeady scores from the penalty spot against Ipswich.

“I thought the game was petering out to a 0-0 draw until the misjudgement from Christian Walton who has been fantastic since winning the gloves off Vaclav Hladky around a month or so ago.

“It’s desperately disappointing for Ipswich fans. Their fans will be frustrated because there has to be a feeling there are more gears to go through, but we haven’t really seen it yet consistently.

“For Sunderland it’s just pure relief after three league defeats in a row.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.