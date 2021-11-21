'Baffled as to how that was a penalty': EFL pundits deliver verdict on Sunderland's win over Ipswich Town
Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Ipswich was analysed during the EFL’s highlights show on Quest – with the studio pundits admitting Lee Johnson’s side were fortunate to receive a late penalty.
Luke O’Nien opened the scoring five minutes from time when he headed home Alex Pritchard’s corner, after Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton came off his line.
The Black Cats were then awarded the controversial penalty when Ross Stewart’s shot hit defender Aristote Nsiala from close range, prompting referee Tom Nield to point to the spot for handball in stoppage-time.
Substitute Aiden McGeady then converted from 12 yards.
“Baffled as to how that was a pen,” said presenter Colin Murray when assessing the incident. “As for the first goal, a lot of good work by Ipswich undone, architects of their own downfall.
“For Sunderland, whatever way it needed to come it came.”
Studio guest Ali Maxwell from the Not Top 20 Podcast added: “This was the game of the day perhaps on paper in League One but it was actually quite a low quality affair. I didn’t think either side was at their best.
“Ipswich started stronger but Sunderland came into the game.
“I thought the game was petering out to a 0-0 draw until the misjudgement from Christian Walton who has been fantastic since winning the gloves off Vaclav Hladky around a month or so ago.
“It’s desperately disappointing for Ipswich fans. Their fans will be frustrated because there has to be a feeling there are more gears to go through, but we haven’t really seen it yet consistently.
“For Sunderland it’s just pure relief after three league defeats in a row.”