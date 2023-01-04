Baffled and angry Sunderland and Everton fans agree on Frank Lampard's Ellis Simms decision
Sunderland fans were quick to react after Frank Lampard chose to bring Ellis Simms on for Everton against Brighton at 4-0 down in the Premier League.
It was a miserable evening for the Toffees at Goodison Park with Lampard’s job under increasing pressure after Everton’s 4-1 loss at home to the Seagulls. Everton are now 16th in the Premier League and have lost four of their last five, the other being a draw.
Former Sunderland loanee Simms was named on Everton’s bench after his recall on New Year’s day. However, Lampard’s decision not to utilise the striker until his team were already 4-0 down angered many Black Cats and Goodison Park supporters.
@Rebecca221001: “Thoughts & prayers to Ellis Simms, currently sat on Everton’s bench losing 4-0, as a very disrespectful number 50.”
@M_Keeling: “I think you might need more than Ellis Simms, at this point, if I’m honest.”
@iandobbers: “I don’t think Ellis Simms is going to be enough Frank.”
@Powell_Matthew: “Ellis Simms being brought on for 7 minutes whilst his side are 4-0 down at home to Brighton should really aid his development and confidence… well done Frank Lampard.”
Even Everton fans were questioning Lampard’s logic during the game…
@liam_hefc: “What makes it even more baffling last night, Lampard brought Simms back because he didn’t fancy our attacking options, then throws him on 4-0 down with 7 minutes left. He brought on Maupay before him.”
@letsbelens: “Waits till we’re 4-0 down to bring Ellis Simms on, his in-game decisions are easily the worst I’ve seen of any manager.”