It was a miserable evening for the Toffees at Goodison Park with Lampard’s job under increasing pressure after Everton’s 4-1 loss at home to the Seagulls. Everton are now 16th in the Premier League and have lost four of their last five, the other being a draw.

Former Sunderland loanee Simms was named on Everton’s bench after his recall on New Year’s day. However, Lampard’s decision not to utilise the striker until his team were already 4-0 down angered many Black Cats and Goodison Park supporters.

@Rebecca221001: “Thoughts & prayers to Ellis Simms, currently sat on Everton’s bench losing 4-0, as a very disrespectful number 50.”

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Ellis Simms of Sunderland (R) celebrates with teammate Amad Diallo after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St Andrews (stadium) on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

@M_Keeling: “I think you might need more than Ellis Simms, at this point, if I’m honest.”

@iandobbers: “I don’t think Ellis Simms is going to be enough Frank.”

@Powell_Matthew: “Ellis Simms being brought on for 7 minutes whilst his side are 4-0 down at home to Brighton should really aid his development and confidence… well done Frank Lampard.”

Even Everton fans were questioning Lampard’s logic during the game…

@liam_hefc: “What makes it even more baffling last night, Lampard brought Simms back because he didn’t fancy our attacking options, then throws him on 4-0 down with 7 minutes left. He brought on Maupay before him.”