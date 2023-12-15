Sunderland have confirmed ticketing details for the FA Cup third round clash against Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been handed an allocation of 6,000 tickets for the FA Cup third round clash at the Stadium of Light next month, with Sunderland announcing that a reciprocity agreement is in place should the tie go to a replay.

The size of Newcastle's allocation means many season-card holders will have to move from their usual seats from the game, with the away support to be housed in the North Stand Upper and Lower. Those affected will still have a seat guaranteed for the game but will have to secure a seat elsewhere in the ground during 'phase two' of the sale.

The first phase goes on sale on Monday, December 18th from 10am until 5pm the following day. In this phase, all season card and part season card holders will be able to secure their seat, which is reserved. Phase two will run from December 20th until 5pm the following day, in which North Stand regulars can pick their new seat.

Phase three will then go on sale to frequent ticket purchases, subject to availability. Sales will be limited to one ticket per supporters. Adult tickets for the fixture are starting at £32, £29 for over-65s, £24 for under-22s and £14 for under-16s.

A club statement issued on Friday evening said: "Emirates FA Cup competition rules stipulate that the visiting Club shall have the right to claim up to 15% of all seats for which tickets are issued.

"Following comprehensive dialogue with the Sunderland and Newcastle Safety Advisory Groups, Northumbria Police and Newcastle United, it has been determined that NUFC will receive an allocation of 6,000 tickets.

"Away supporters will subsequently be situated in the North Stand Upper and North Stand Lower. We appreciate some season tickets holders will be displaced by this stadium configuration and further information for fans impacted by this is available below.

"An agreement is in place with NUFC to replicate a 6,000-ticket away allocation should a replay be required at St James’ Park and following consultation with the Newcastle Safety Advisory Group and Northumbria Police, all parties are planning for this eventuality."

Newcastle United have confirmed that all fans will have to travel on a bespoke bus service, which is being funded by the club. Travelling supporters will only receive their ticket once they are on the transport, without which they say the allocation would have been significantly smaller.

A statement from the club said: "To support the safe transit of 6,000 away fans and to alleviate congestion on the region’s public transport network, Northumbria Police has imposed strict conditions that all visiting supporters attending the match must travel on a free return bus service between St. James’ Park and the Stadium of Light.

"This service will be organised and funded by Newcastle United. As part of Northumbria Police’s safety conditions, Newcastle United supporters who are successful in purchasing an away match ticket will only receive their valid match ticket from Newcastle United staff on board the official bus service after boarding at St. James’ Park on matchday.

"Accordingly, supporters who are successful in purchasing a ticket will first receive a bus ticket (issued to the lead booker for grouped purchases). This will enable supporters to access the official bus service at St. James’ Park on the morning of the match.

"Bus tickets will include the ticket holder’s name, supporter number and a designated arrival time slot at St. James’ Park in preparation for departure. Match tickets will be distributed shortly after boarding.

"Without such conditions in place, the club’s allocation would have been capped by Northumbria Police at a significantly lower 2,500 seats. Newcastle United apologises for any inconvenience this mandated process may cause."

The full ticket process for the tie for home supporters, confirmed by Sunderland AFC, is as follows:

Phase one: 2023-24 season and part-season ticket holders

2023-24 season and part-season ticket holders will be able to secure their ticket from 10am on Monday 18 December until 5pm on Tuesday 19 December.

Upon entering your e-ticketing account, season ticket holders are advised that your seat will be available to purchase under ‘reserved tickets’ in the right-hand menu.

Following completion of the checkout process, you will be able to access the stadium using the digital season ticket currently downloaded to your smart device. Season ticket holders with non-digital cards will also be able to use their cards to access the stadium.

Please note, to be eligible for this phase your part-season ticket must have been purchased before 5pm on Friday 15 December.

Phase two: North Stand and Black Cats Bar season ticket holders

Season ticket holders located in the North Stand, including Black Cats Bar, will be required to relocate for this fixture.

We understand this will result in some disappointment and appreciate your understanding of these exceptional circumstances.

Like all other season ticket holders, you will be guaranteed a ticket for this fixture if you select an alternative seat from 12 noon on Wednesday 20 December until 5pm Thursday 21 December.

Reserved seats that were not purchased in phase one will be available to buy in this phase.

Upon logging in to your e-ticketing account, simply select the NUFC fixture, pick your chosen seat and complete the checkout process.

You will then be issued with a digital match ticket, which will be distributed via email approximately seven days before matchday.

Phase three: Frequent match ticket purchasers

From 10am on Friday 22 December, fans who have purchased tickets for three or more home fixtures this season will have the opportunity to secure their seat.

These tickets will be accessible on a first come, first served basis, with all sales limited to one ticket per supporter.

As per phase two, digital match tickets will be distributed via email approximately seven days before matchday.

Additional information

Accessible and personal assistant tickets will also be available to purchase online from 10am on Monday 18 December until 5pm on Tuesday 19 December.