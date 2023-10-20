News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK Reid

Astonishing Championship longest-serving manager table as Sunderland, Stoke and Leeds bosses rise: Gallery

The longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST

We’re only 11 games into the 2023/24 Championship season - yet there have already been multiple managerial changes in the second tier.

Millwall parted company with Gary Rowett this week, after four years in charge of The Lions.

At Sunderland, Tony Mowbray’s side appear to have built on last season’s run into the play-offs, while just over a year has passed since the 59-year-old replaced Alex Neil as the Black Cats’ head coach.

Here are the longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs:

Following Rowett's departure at Millwall, assistant manager Adam Barrett, 43, will take caretaker charge of the senior squad.

1. (24th) Adam Barrett (Millwall) - 2 days

Following Rowett's departure at Millwall, assistant manager Adam Barrett, 43, will take caretaker charge of the senior squad. Photo: James Chance

After sacking Xisco Munoz just 11 games into the season, Wednesday have appointed former Germany assistant coach Rohl, 34, as their new manager.

2. (23rd) Danny Rohl - 7 days

After sacking Xisco Munoz just 11 games into the season, Wednesday have appointed former Germany assistant coach Rohl, 34, as their new manager. Photo: Martin Rose

With the club sitting sixth in the Championship, Birmingham made the surprise call to sack John Eustace 11 games into the season. The Blues have appointed Rooney, 37, as his successor after the former Manchester United striker left DC United in October.

3. (22nd) Wayne Rooney (Birmingham) - 9 day

With the club sitting sixth in the Championship, Birmingham made the surprise call to sack John Eustace 11 games into the season. The Blues have appointed Rooney, 37, as his successor after the former Manchester United striker left DC United in October. Photo: James Gill

After his surprise exit from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, the 49-year-old returned to management when he was appointed Huddersfield boss in September, replacing Neil Warnock at The John Smith's Stadium.

4. (21st) Darren Moore (Huddersfield) - 29 days

After his surprise exit from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, the 49-year-old returned to management when he was appointed Huddersfield boss in September, replacing Neil Warnock at The John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Matt McNulty

