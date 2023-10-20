The longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs.

We’re only 11 games into the 2023/24 Championship season - yet there have already been multiple managerial changes in the second tier.

Millwall parted company with Gary Rowett this week, after four years in charge of The Lions.

At Sunderland, Tony Mowbray’s side appear to have built on last season’s run into the play-offs, while just over a year has passed since the 59-year-old replaced Alex Neil as the Black Cats’ head coach.

Here are the longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs:

1 . (24th) Adam Barrett (Millwall) - 2 days Following Rowett's departure at Millwall, assistant manager Adam Barrett, 43, will take caretaker charge of the senior squad. Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2 . (23rd) Danny Rohl - 7 days After sacking Xisco Munoz just 11 games into the season, Wednesday have appointed former Germany assistant coach Rohl, 34, as their new manager. Photo: Martin Rose Photo Sales

3 . (22nd) Wayne Rooney (Birmingham) - 9 day With the club sitting sixth in the Championship, Birmingham made the surprise call to sack John Eustace 11 games into the season. The Blues have appointed Rooney, 37, as his successor after the former Manchester United striker left DC United in October. Photo: James Gill Photo Sales