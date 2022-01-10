Sunderland have already added full-back Trai Hume to their ranks this month and more recruitments are expected on Wearside before deadline day.

Speaking last week, Kristjaan Speakman revealed that the club were looking to strengthen, saying:

"We have a really, really high bar in terms of bringing players into our club and we should always have that.

"There are numerous players on our radar throughout the whole year who we are constantly monitoring and tracking. If the opportunity to acquire one of those players comes up then we will do so.”

One player that has recently been linked with a move to Sunderland is Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

Archer, who made his Premier League debut at Old Trafford earlier this season, has particularly impressed in EFL competitions this season, scoring 10 goals in just six games across the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

The winger grabbed senior hat-tricks against Burton Albion and Barrow this season, as well as notching a double against MK Dons, complemented by goals against Wycpmbe Wanderers and Chelsea.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Archer, who turned 20 last month, is reportedly on the Black Cats radar, however, they may face competition from Portsmouth in order to secure a loan deal.

TalkSport are reporting that both Lee Johnson and Danny Cowley are admirers of the winger and having already shown goal scoring prowess against League One opposition, Archer could be a shrewd addition this month.

