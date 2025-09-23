Sunderland drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has taken to social media to express his annoyance at Sunderland posting a video of Trai Hume’s robust challenge on him to their official Instagram account.

The England international was part of a Villa side who could only muster up a 1-1 draw against the Black Cats on Sunday, despite the hosts playing almost an hour of the contest with 10 man after Reinildo Mandava was dismissed during the first half for a kick out at opposing full-back Matty Cash.

And a frustrating afternoon for Rogers was made even worse when he felt the full force of a trademark Hume reducer after the interval. The Sunderland full-back got a toe to the ball before clattering his attacker in a typically strong challenge, with referee Sam Barrott deeming it to be a fair piece of play.

The Black Cats then shared slow motion footage of the tackle, sound-tracked by Schubert’s “Ave Maria”, to their official Instagram account, alongside the caption: “Still got the the ball...” and a shrugging emoji. For his part, Rogers then shared the post to his own story, adding: “Great message to send out... Dangerous tackles getting highlight reels”.

What did Trai Hume say about his tackle on Morgan Rogers?

Speaking after the final whistle, when asked about the challenge, Hume said: “"I think I probably got there and nicked the ball a tiny bit. I've made contact with the ball and the slide has followed through. It was obviously a good tackle but I think as a team today we worked hard, stuck in and it was a fair result really.”

What did Regis Le Bris say about Sunderland’s draw against Aston Villa?

In his post-match press conference on Wearside, Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris said: "It's a good point, with two different scenarios. I think we started well, we managed the first part of the game properly according to our game plan, and this red card changed the whole dynamic.

“It wasn't obvious to react properly, but we kept the score until the half-time, and we had the opportunity to change this game plan. It was obvious that the second half was connected with deep block and opportunities to set plays, and I think it went well the first 20 minutes. I think we were even dominant during this part of the game. We conceded this goal, and I really liked the reaction, because it could have been the end of the game. With ten men, one nil down, sometimes you can just give up, and it wasn't the case. We kept the ability to go forward and to think that it was possible to change the score.”

