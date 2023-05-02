Sunderland missed their chance to go back into the top six on Saturday after a 2-2 draw against Watford, though a late moment of brilliance by Patrick Roberts rescued Tony Mowbray’s side a point.

Millwall took advantage during their Friday night game against Blackpool, which they won 3-2 moving up to sixth and putting the pressure on Sunderland to win the following day, which they sadly didn’t do.

A 2-0 win for Coventry City over Birmingham City allowed Mark Robins’ side to remain in pole position (fifth) going into the final day of the season. West Brom’s 2-1 win at home to Norwich kept their play-off hopes alive as they moved two points behind Millwall, but Blackburn Rovers kept their play-off dreams alive as they won a late point against Luton Town after Hayden Carter’s 86th-minute equaliser.

Tony Mowbray.

Looking around the grounds at the play-off run-in Coventry manager Mark Robins is already getting ready for Wembley and posed the question of whether they can do it.

Robins said: “So from the first attack we end up scoring and going 1-0 up and that got the big crowd’s tails up, and it was really loud. That was akin to Wembley – the noise they created today was fantastic. They got behind the players and they fed off that. That’s what I asked for and that’s what I got. And I think everybody worked together to get the result.

“We kept another clean sheet, our 20th of the season which is phenomenal. Forty points at home this season, which is fantastic. When you look back to the start of this campaign it’s absolutely phenomenal. And now we have a really interesting game next week at Middlesbrough. Can we finish the job off?”

Meanwhile, Millwall’s Gary Rowett knows his need just to win to secure sixth place. “The pressure is now on other teams to go and win games, and if they go and win games, fine,” he said.

“What it does, and it wouldn’t surprise me, is that it puts us in a position where we go into the last game needing to win to guarantee that we get into the top six. If not, then other teams have done their business.”

Baggies manager Carlos Coberán is only focused on his side and will not let any of the other matches affect their performance going into the final day.

Coberán said: “We now arrive to the last game of the season still with an option to get to where we want to be and I think I have to give the players a lot of credit for that.

Finally, Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson looking to the final day said: “We have one final left, so who wouldn’t have taken this that we can play for the play-off spot in the last game of the season, after a long season? I for sure would taken it.”