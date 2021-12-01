Arbenit Xhemajli makes long-awaited Sunderland return as Lee Johnson names much-changed team
Arbenit Xhemajli is to play a senior competitive game for the first time in fifteen months tonight.
The 23-year-old had made just one appearance for Sunderland before suffering major knee ligament damage while on international duty with Kosovo last September, and is set to make his long-awaited return in the first knockout round of the Papa John’s Trophy against Oldham Athletic.
Xhemajli has been named in Lee Johnson’s starting XI for the game at the Stadium of Light, and is expected to line up at the heart of a back three, with Frederik Alves and Ollie Younger either side.
The defender has been back in action for the U23s for around a month, with Johnson eager not to push his return too quickly given the scale of the original injury.
And though he is not expected to compete regularly for first-team football until the turn of the year, Johnson has opted to use this game to start his reintegration.
Xhemajli has trained with the senior group in recent times as he steps up his comeback.
Johnson’s XI is also notable as it hands a senior start to Benji Kimpioka for the first time since November 2019.
The Swedish striker starts up front alongside Will Harris in what is a youthful Sunderland XI.
Aiden O’Brien, Elliot Embleton, Alves, Xhemajli, Lee Burge and Leon Dajaku are the six senior players to be handed a starting berth by Johnson, who can make five substitutions within the game itself after the competition rules were amended ahead of this round.
Sunderland XI: Burge; Alves, Xhemajli, Younger; Dajaku, O’Brien, Wilding, Dunne; Embleton, Harris, Kimpioka