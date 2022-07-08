Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats will play two friendly matches against Rangers and A.S. Roma while they’re abroad, with head coach Alex Neil weighing up what is still needed in the transfer market.

Here are some of the things which will be under consideration.

Will Anthony Patterson be first choice this season?

Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While academy graduate Patterson established himself as Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, he remains unproven at Championship level.

The 22-year-old produced some excellent saves and showed improvements in his game after being recalled from a loan spell at National League side Notts County in January. It will have been pleasing for many to see a homegrown talent break through.

Still, Sunderland will need to sign at least one more goalkeeper this summer, following the departures of Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann, ideally someone with Championship experience.

John Ruddy’s name has been mentioned following his departure from Wolves at the end of last season. After previously winning promotion with Norwich under Neil, the 35-year-old could be a shrewd signing.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

Still, while Sunderland are assessing their options between the sticks, it could be Patterson’s chance to further stake his claim.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

How much do Sunderland want Jack Rudoni?

Sunderland’s pursuit of AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni is an interesting one, especially when there are other areas of the pitch which clearly need addressing.

The Black Cats and Huddersfield have already seen bids rejected for the 21-year-old this summer, while several other Championship clubs are said to be tracking the player, who scored 12 goals and recorded five assists in League One last season.

Rudoni can play anywhere in an attacking midfield role, whether that is on the left, through the middle or on the right, so his versatility and potential to improve is appealing.

Still, Sunderland already have Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton who can play as number 10s, while Patrick Roberts, Lynden Gooch, Leon Dajaku and Jack Diamond can operate out wide. The Black Cats are also interested in re-signing Jack Clarke from Tottenham.

It may become clearer over the next week if Rudoni is a player worth pursuing.

Are Sunderland equipped in central midfield?

While central midfield appears to be an area where Sunderland are well stocked, they could still look to bolster their options.

Jay Matete, Luke O’Nien, Dan Neil, Carl Winchester and Corry Evans are all natural options in the engine room, yet there could be an issue if the latter becomes unavailable.

After a slow start to his Sunderland career, Evans played a key role at the end of last season, while the side missed their captain when he didn’t start during a narrow 3-2 win over Shrewsbury in April.

Whether one of the aforementioned players could operate in the holding midfield role in Evans’ absence remains to be seen.