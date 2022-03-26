The Black Cats will have to make decisions on several players whose contracts are set to expire, while there are also a handful of loanees at the club.

With seven league games remaining this term, we’ve taken a closer look at some of the questions that should become clearer before the end of the campaign.

Will Sunderland need to sign a new goalkeeper?

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. Picture by FRANK REID

While Sunderland have kept four clean sheets in their last five games, goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has quietly gone about his business.

The 21-year-old has started every game since Alex Neil’s appointment on Wearside, keeping his place despite Thorben Hoffmann’s return from illness.

While Sunderland’s improved defensive record has been helped by tactical alterations, Patterson has also made some important saves and been more commanding when claiming crosses.

So can the Black Cats academy graduate become the club’s No 1 for the years to come?

Patterson has clearly shown plenty of promise and impressed in recent months, yet we’ll find out more about his credentials as we arrive at a crucial part of the season.

Sunderland also have an option to make Hoffmann’s loan deal permanent, yet there now appears to be more faith in Patterson if the club are to give youth a chance.

If the 21-year-old continues to perform well, the club are more likely to put their faith in him next season.

Is Patrick Roberts a long-term asset?

While it’s taken him a couple of weeks to get upt speed, Patrick Roberts produced his best Sunderland performance to date at Lincoln.

The goalless draw at the LNER Stadium was just Roberts’ second Black Cats start, yet he showed the skill and creativity which prompted Manchester City to spend £11million on the playmaker.

Since that move to the Etihad Stadium in 2015, the 25-year-old has been loaned out to six different clubs but hasn’t been able to settle.

Sunderland signed Roberts permanently in January on a short-term contract, and there is a club option to extend the deal.

The player has said he wants to stay on Wearside and, if he keeps performing like he did at Lincoln, it may seem like a no-brainer.

Still, Roberts will need to show his recent display wasn’t a one-off and that he can contribute consistently.

Which loan players will be available?

It’s unclear how many of Sunderland’s loan players the club will want – and be able to sign – next season.

Striker Nathan Broadhead is rated very highly on Wearside and will be out of contract at Everton this summer, yet he has shown he is probably ready for the Championship.

Similarly, Callum Doyle, while he has struggled recently, is someone who will probably want to test himself at a higher level next season, with parent club Manchester City keeping an eye on the teenager’s development.

Jack Clarke has a year left on his contract at Tottenham but is surplus to requirements in North London.

With competition for places in wide areas, Sunderland will have to decide if moves for Clarke and Leon Dajaku, on loan from Union Berlin, are worth pursuing.

