Anthony Patterson to Liverpool and Premier League striker in? Rating the biggest Sunderland January transfer rumours so far - gallery
It has been a very quiet start to the January transfer window, not just at Sunderland but right across the Championship.
By Phil Smith
Published 16th Jan 2024, 13:10 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 13:18 GMT
Sunderland are looking to strengthen in two or three positions, and are also determined to try and resist any interest from the top tier in their best young talent. So what have been the key stories of the window so far, and what should fans expect to happen in each and every case?
Here, we rate the key rumours so far...
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON - LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL
Patterson is undoubtedly a player of major interest to Premier League clubs. A homegrown goalkeeper with his level of experience at such a young age is a potentially massive asset to any club in the long run. At this stage, though, there is no great need for panic. Patterson is under contract until the summer of 2028 and so the club are under no pressure whatsoever to entertain any bids, particularly not mid season. The club are bringing through a raft of strong young goalkeepers and so there may be a day when they consider a big bid, but it's a way off yet. Even the summer seems unlikely, in truth, though Premier League finances can change the picture quickly. Rumour rated: 7/10. No doubting the long-running interest, though impossible to see any movement in this window. Photo: FRANK REID
Clarke has long-running interest from the Premier League but with two-and-a-half years left on his deal, Sunderland are under no pressure and at this stage, are yet to field any bids.
The winger is happy on Wearside and not pushing for any move, though he would like to test himself in the Premier League at some stage down the line. Sunderland are also acutely aware how damaging losing Clakre in this window could be to their top-six prospects. It would take a massive bid to change their stance and right now, there are few indications any club is willing to do that. In this window, at least. Rumour rated: 7/10. May well happen in the summer, but unlikely to be now. Photo: Frank Reid
The striker is highly rated and is believed to be available for a loan move this month. Would that suit Sunderland? It's debatable, given that they have four strikers already in the building and that really, they need someone who is ready to impact the team immediately. Mason Burstow's return to Chelsea could theoretically change the picture, but Beale has made clear that he expects the youngster to stay until the end of the season. Of course were Mubama available on a permanent deal, that would be a different matter entirely - Sunderland will always look to snap up young talent with a big future if the opportunity is there. Mubama is currently out of contract in the summer, the kind of deal that Sunderland have pulled off a fair bit in the last few windows. Whether West Ham can tie him down to a new deal is probably the key question before any other club comes into the equation. Rumour rated: 4/10 (for a loan deal) 7/10 (for a permanent deal) Photo: Matt McNulty
Beale has made clear that Sunderland want a striker who can improve their current starting XI immediately, and Moore would certainly fit the bill. He has proven Championship pedigree, and would real stature to the side. A permanent move would of course be both beyond Sunderland financially and entirely out of step with their wider recruitment strategy - but a loan move would be a different matter. The hurdles? Competition from across the rest of the division, Bournemouth's obvious preference for a sal and their own need to land a new striker first. Rumour rated: 8/10 Photo: Ryan Pierse