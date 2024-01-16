3 . DIVIN MUBAMA (WEST HAM UNITED)

The striker is highly rated and is believed to be available for a loan move this month. Would that suit Sunderland? It's debatable, given that they have four strikers already in the building and that really, they need someone who is ready to impact the team immediately. Mason Burstow's return to Chelsea could theoretically change the picture, but Beale has made clear that he expects the youngster to stay until the end of the season. Of course were Mubama available on a permanent deal, that would be a different matter entirely - Sunderland will always look to snap up young talent with a big future if the opportunity is there. Mubama is currently out of contract in the summer, the kind of deal that Sunderland have pulled off a fair bit in the last few windows. Whether West Ham can tie him down to a new deal is probably the key question before any other club comes into the equation. Rumour rated: 4/10 (for a loan deal) 7/10 (for a permanent deal) Photo: Matt McNulty