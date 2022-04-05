The 21-year-old has started ten successive fixtures for the Black Cats, while keeping five clean sheets in his last six matches.

Patterson, who was a regular starter for Sunderland’s under-23s side last season, spent the first half of this campaign on loan at National League club Notts County, before being recalled in January.

When asked about his time at Meadow Lane, Patterson told Sunderland’s website:"It was massive for me because obviously I played a lot of the 23s games, but the step up in quality, physicality and everything at that level helped me massively.

“I think you have seen that as I’ve come back and I think I’ve grown and progressed well from my time there.”

Patterson has started every game since Alex Neil’s arrival in February, despite Bayern Munich loanee Thorben Hoffmann returning from illness.

“It gave me great confidence knowing that the manager has put his faith in me,” Patterson added. “I want to repay that faith back to him by performing well.”

With six games remaining the target is clear as Sunderland try to win promotion from League One via the play-offs.

"I’m loving it and as a young player it’s what you want to do," replied Patterson when asked about this season’s breakthrough. “You want to play the games at first-team level and thankfully I’ve been able to do that this season.

“There's no better feeling than walking out of the tunnel before the game and just hearing the fans roar and cheer. It gives me goosebumps.

“I’ve been here since I was a 10-year-old and I never really thought of being at the Stadium playing in front of that many people.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family and I hope it can continue.”

On the prospect of winning promotion, he added: “It would be massive for me being a Sunderland fan.

“I want to see the club back in the Championship and to be part of that would be massive and an amazing feeling.”

