Jack Diamond’s Harrogate Town suffered a dramatic defeat to Sunderland’s North East neighbours Hartlepool United in League Two this weekend.

The Yorkshire side found themselves 2-0 up at The Vic with Pools’ unbeaten home record in danger of falling by the wayside.

A George Thomson effort and a Neill Byrne own goal put the visitors two goals up at the break.

Anthony Patterson in action for Sunderland before his loan spell with Notts County.

Diamond started on the left hand side of Harrogate’s attack and saw a goal disallowed.

But a frantic six-minute spell at the start of the second half saw Hartlepool turn the game.

Goals from David Ferguson, Mark Cullen and Matty Daly completing the comeback by the hour mark and sending Diamond and his teammates back south pointless.

Elsewhere in League Two, Josh Hawkes’ Tranmere Rovers also suffered defeat on Saturday.

But the attacker missed out on Micky Mellon’s starting XI and squad as Tranmere lost 2-0 Northampton.

It was a similar story at Southend United in the National League.

The Shrimpres’ woes continued after a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Dagenham & Redbridge.

Like Hawkes for Tranmere, though, on loan attacker Benji Kimpioka didn’t make Southend’s squad for the clash.

In more positive news, Anthony Patterson started as Notts County defeated Stockport 2-1 in the National League.

And the on-loan goalkeeper was praised by the local media with Leigh Curtis of Nottinghamshire Live stating: “Handling and kicking were sound. The only time he was beaten, Kyle Cameron was there to save the day when he cleared Liam Hogan's shot off the line. 7.”

