'An upgrade on Alex Neil' - What Sunderland fans are saying about Tony Mowbray's appointment
Tony Mowbray has been named as Sunderland’s new head coach – and fans have been quick to react on social media.
Mowbray, who has been out of work since leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer, oversaw the final stages of preparations for the visit of Rotherham United on Wednesday night and will take his place in the dugout for that game.
Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said the former West Brom, Middlesbrough and Celtic boss had been able to ‘clearly evidence his alignment to our ambitions’ through the recruitment process.
Mowbray has penned a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light, and fans were quick to react on social media – here’s what they said:
@DanielStokell1: “Every day that passed about this news I was happier and happier, so now I’m very happy with the appointment and I feel he will really do a job with us and our team.”
@hmmsafc: “Similar thoughts to when Alex Neil took over… let’s get behind everyone and see how far we go.”
@younge199: “I'll take it. We would have been happy with mid-table at the start of the season and he should take us there if not further up. A young manager would have been nice but it's a risk we shouldn't be taking at this point.”
@KyzenSAFC: “Glad we got it done quickly and we are progressing with signing players. We seem to have a plan that we are going to stick to Instead of tearing it up every time something goes wrong with a coach, it’s refreshing.”
@StephenStubbs5: “Wasn’t keen when it was first rumoured but after reading what the Blackburn fans have said and reading up on him I’m happy with the appointment. Just glad it’s been sorted fast and we can crack on.”
@littleletters: “Initially underwhelmed at the prospect, but the more I learn about the fella, the happier I am. might help get a couple of last gasp signings across the line.”
@choughton83: “Best available appointment going. Maybe even an upgrade on Neil. Owa the moon.”
@MatthewRodenby: “Solid appointment good straight talker. Has solid track record. He’s on a level or higher than Neil. He should fit well within the current structure you'd think.”