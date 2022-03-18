Michael Appleton’s side beat Sunderland in the play-offs last season but are 18th heading into this weekend’s fixture.

To find out more, we caught up with Mark Whiley from Lincolnshire Echo to get the inside track:

After making the play-off final last season, what has gone wrong this campaign?

Chris Maguire celebrates after scoring for Lincoln against Sunderland.

MW: “There are a number of factors. For a start, the team simply isn’t as strong as last season. They had some stunning loan signings last season, the likes of Brennan Johnson.

“Also, Jorge Grant had the season of his life before leaving for Peterborough in the summer. It’s so hard to replace players like that. Also, many of the signings haven’t worked out, or been inconsistent at best.

“They’ve suffered injuries to key players, lacked creativity and been fragile at the back at times.

“They’ve been outstanding on their day – the reverse fixture at Sunderland for example – and they have a great record against the top sides, but have slipped up badly against the lesser sides.”

What are the side's main strengths and weaknesses?

MW: “On their day, they’re a match for any side in the league. They’ve beaten Wigan, Sunderland, Wednesday, Plymouth and Oxford – and they weren’t lucky wins. When it clicks, their football is a joy to watch, but it hasn’t happened enough this season.

“As for weaknesses, defending from set-pieces has been a problem. They’ve also struggled to break down sides who pack men behind the ball.”

Who are their key players?

MW: “Regan Poole, right-back and centre-back, has been the player of the season, but is a doubt for Saturday with an ankle injury picked up in last weekend’s win at Wimbledon.

“Conor McGrandles will be available again after a two-match suspension and should slot straight back into the side. A reliable performer in midfield.

“Striker John Marquis has five goals since arriving from Portsmouth in January, while attacking right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy has been outstanding since arriving on loan from Arsenal in January.”

How has ex-SAFC man Chris Maguire fared?

MW: “Needless to say, his hat-trick in January was the high point of his season. He’s shown flashes of quality in other games, but hasn’t been consistent. That said, Michael Appleton has been happy with him and it wouldn’t surprise me if he pops up with a crucial goal on Saturday.”

What's the situation with the goalkeeper issue?

MW: “As it stands, at the time of writing, Jordan Wright - a January signing from Nottingham Forest - will be in goal.

“He was brought in as a number two, but Josh Griffiths’ loan spell from West Brom has been cut short by an ankle injury.

“The other senior keeper, Sam Long, who looks a great prospect, cannot be recalled from his loan spell in Ireland.

“Wright has done well in the last three games but with no keeper on the bench, the club wants to bring in a keeper on an emergency loan.”

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?

MW: “(3-5-2): Wright; Eyoma or Poole, Jackson, Walsh; Norton-Cuffy, McGrandles, Fiorini, Maguire, Bramall; Hopper, Marquis.”

