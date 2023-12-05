Sunderland have sacked head coach Tony Mowbray - but what are the nationals saying?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland parted company with head coach Tony Mowbray late on Monday evening after a poor run of results in the Championship.

The former Middlesbrough and Celtic manager took the job at the Stadium of Light last season after Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City and led the team to a play-off semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Mowbray has now been dismissed with Sunderland sitting ninth in the Championship on 27 points, three away from the top-six spots.

But what are the nationals saying about Mowbray's sacking? Here, we take a look:

'An increasingly tense relationship finally fractured' - The Telegraph

The Telegraph states that Mowbray was dismissed after 'an increasingly tense relationship finally fractured.' The publication also cites the uncertainty regarding Mowbray's future last summer and a growing rift between Sunderland's head coach and recruitment team.

The Telegraph also state that Mowbray's comments after last season's play-off semi-final second-leg loss to Luton Town 'hinted at growing conflict behind the scenes regarding recruitment strategy and a perceived lack of appreciation for the job the 60-year-old had done.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continue: "Telegraph Sport was told by sources last weekend that Mowbray had warned the board that they would not be able to compete for promotion to the Premier League if they continued to focus solely on signing young players with potential, on relatively cheap wages in English football’s second tier, and did not add more proven talent to alongside them."

'His side appeared increasingly unsettled' - The Guardian

The Guardian stated that Sunderland under Mowbray looked 'increasingly unsettled' which resulted in his sacking.

They said: "Mowbray replaced Alex Neil, who departed abruptly in August last year, and led Sunderland into the playoffs, where they lost to Luton in the semi-finals. Despite a bright start to the current season, his side appeared increasingly unsettled and have slipped out of the playoff places to ninth, three points adrift of the top six."

'Sad to see Tony Mowbray go' - The BBC

The BBC's Jeff Brown was quick to pay tribute to Mowbray and thanked him for his work.