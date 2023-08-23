Ex-Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has posted a message on his Instagram regarding his recent injury issue.

The Manchester United attacking midfielder has missed the start of the 2023-24 campaign for Erik ten Hag after picking up an injury during United’s pre-season US tour.

United were yet to make a decision on Amad’s future, while several clubs, including Championship sides Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, have been linked with a loan move for the playmaker.

Amad scored 14 goals during a loan spell at Sunderland last season and became a fans’ favourite at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have been keeping an eye on the player’s situation but expect him to join a top-tier club if United decide another loan move is best.

It’s unclear how long Amad will be sidelined for but the 21-year-old attacker has missed Manchester United's opening Premier League games.

On Thursday, the Ivorian posted a picture on his Instagram story, writing: "Step by step to come back stronger".

Amad has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, yet United do have the option to extend the deal by a further year until 2026.

The Red Devils signed the player for a reported £19million, plus £18.2million in add-on, in 2021. This summer’s transfer window will run until Friday, September 1 with Sunderland still in the market for reinforcements at the top end of the pitch.