Amad Diallo's seven-word injury update amid Sunderland and Leeds United transfer interest
Amad Diallo posted an update on his Instagram following an injury sustained during pre-season.
Ex-Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has posted a message on his Instagram regarding his recent injury issue.
The Manchester United attacking midfielder has missed the start of the 2023-24 campaign for Erik ten Hag after picking up an injury during United’s pre-season US tour.
United were yet to make a decision on Amad’s future, while several clubs, including Championship sides Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, have been linked with a loan move for the playmaker.
Amad scored 14 goals during a loan spell at Sunderland last season and became a fans’ favourite at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats have been keeping an eye on the player’s situation but expect him to join a top-tier club if United decide another loan move is best.
It’s unclear how long Amad will be sidelined for but the 21-year-old attacker has missed Manchester United's opening Premier League games.
On Thursday, the Ivorian posted a picture on his Instagram story, writing: "Step by step to come back stronger".
Amad has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, yet United do have the option to extend the deal by a further year until 2026.
The Red Devils signed the player for a reported £19million, plus £18.2million in add-on, in 2021. This summer’s transfer window will run until Friday, September 1 with Sunderland still in the market for reinforcements at the top end of the pitch.
Given his injury, however, Amad's future during the January transfer window remains up in the air with the Black Cats pushing ahead with several other attacking targets.