The Manchester United loanee had just scored an excellent goal to half the deficit during Sunderland’s Championship fixture at Coventry, yet it was too little too late as the hosts recorded a 2-1 victory.

It took Sky Blues defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy to lift Amad up off the ground after the Black Cats suffered their second-consecutive defeat – just the second time that has happened since Tony Mowbray’s arrival last August.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Joe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland against Coventry. Picture by FRANK REID

Players stop before Coventry’s opener

Mowbray said he was disappointed with the officiating and referee Dean Whitestone's willingness to let fouls go throughout the match.

Sunderland players were particularly unhappy with Coventry’s opening goal, when Joe Gelhardt was clattered over by Coventry defender Luke McNally, as players from both appeared to stop expecting a free-kick to be awarded.

Black Cats captain Danny Batth immediately raised his arms to appeal for a foul, yet the game went on as McNally released Viktor Gyokeres on the right and the forward assisted Jamie Allen’s opener.

Joe Gelhardt’s frustration

There was more frustration for Gelhardt as Sunderland struggled to break their opponents down, before the forward was replaced in the 70th minute.

Prior to the substitution, Gelhardt played a neat one-two with Aji Alese before scuffing an effort wide from the edge of the box and punching the air in frustration.

Sunderland fans react to Callum Doyle’s substitution

Former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle made his 15th consecutive start for Coventry and played his part in the side’s third-successive win.

Doyle, who is on loan from Manchester City, was replaced by fellow defender Michael Rose 10 minutes from time and was applauded by the travelling Sunderland supporters.

The 19-year-old made 39 League One appearances for the Black Cats last season and helped them win promotion from League One.

Former Cats academy graduate features

Doyle wasn’t the only former Sunderland player in Coventry’s starting XI, with Black Cats academy graduate Ben Wilson lining up in goal for the Sky Blues.

Wilson, 30, didn’t make a senior appearance for Sunderland before joining Cambridge on a permanent transfer in 2013.

He is familiar with current Black Cats stopper Anthony Patterson, and the pair swapped shirts after the match.

Pitch invader stops play

There were several stoppages in the second half, as Coventry’s Kasey Palmer was replaced with an injury after trying to continue.

The game then had to be stopped just after the hour mark when someone from the home crowd ran onto the pitch with a flare.

Joe Anderson joins up with the squad

Despite not being named in the matchday squad, new Sunderland signing Joe Anderson was with the group after playing for the club’s under-21s side at Aston Villa the night before.

The young Black Cats were beaten 6-4 at Bodymoor Heath in Premier League 2, Division 2, with Anderson playing the full match.

