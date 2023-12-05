Ex-Sunderland pair Amad Diallio and Victor Anichebe have been reacting to Tony Mowbray's sacking.

Former Sunderland players Amad Diallo and Victor Anichebe were quick to react to Tony Mowbray's sacking at Sunderland.

The former Middlesbrough man was dismissed on Monday evening with club bosses thanking Mowbray and saying it was a 'difficult decision' to take.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

The club has confirmed Mike Dodds will 'lead the first team’s training and match preparations until the process to appoint a new Head Coach has concluded.'

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has this evening parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. The Club would like thank Tony for the positive contribution he has made throughout the past two seasons alongside his assistant Mark Venus, who also departs.

"Both will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light and we wish them well for the future."

Following news of his departure, former loanee Amad Diallio was quick to react to Mowbray's sacking. The pair worked together to great effect last season as they Manchester United man helped fire the Black Cats to the play-offs. On Instagram and Twitter, Amad said: "Thanks boss and good luck."

Another former Sunderland attacker, Anichebe, was also quick to comment on the news. He said on Instagram: "All the best TM…Good luck to whoever is next."