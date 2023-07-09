Manchester United could be set to listen to offers for Amad Diallo amid transfer interest from five clubs during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Former club Sunderland have been credited with an interest in bringing the loanee back to the North East, whilst recent reports suggested that recently relegated Southampton and Leeds United were also keen.

Premier League newcomers Burnley and Sheffield United have also now reportedly entered the mix to sign Amad, who returned to pre-season training with Manchester United earlier this month.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United "will make a decision on Amad Diallo’s future in the next few weeks” with head coach Erik ten Hag to have the final say on Diallo's future.

Football Insider also states that sources have indicated to them the 20-year-old will find it “very hard to break into the plans of the Dutchman and the Red Devils are expected to listen to loan offers once again."

Last month Sunderland's sporting director hinted to The Echo that Amad's return was unlikely, and has reiterated that message once again in a recent interview with The Athletic.

“I’m so happy Amad sat in here at the end of the season with me and Tony and had a vibrant smile on his face,” Speakman explained. “He loved it. Naturally, that’s what we want.