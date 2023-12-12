Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship this evening - here, though, we take you through all of the headlines that you may have missed during the build-up to the game:

Amad Diallo transfer latest amid interest

Manchester United are set to hand Amad Diallo a chance in the first team following his return from injury.

Football Insider reports the news as a blow to Sunderland's chances of re-signing the attacking midfielder during the winter window after the Ivorian successful season-long loan stint last campaign.

However, Football Insider also claims that Amad will be loaned out once again this winter if he cannot make an impression on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is set to return from injury in the coming weeks having been sidelined since pre-season.

Amad impressed during his loan spell on Wearside last season, scoring 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances. The Black Cats were keen to resign the forward on loan this season.

Dan James talks Sunderland vs Leeds United

Leeds United winger Dan James has been speaking about his side's upcoming clash with Sunderland in the league this week - and labelled the Black Cats as a 'great team'.

"The December period is always really busy," said James to LUTV. "Sunderland are a great team and they beat West Brom who are in a good position also. It will be a great game, two sets of fans who are really good so we are looking forward to it."

Sky Sports pundit makes Cats vs Whites call

Sky Sports pundit and former player David Prutton has delivered his prediction ahead of Sunderland's clash with Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday.

Prutton stated: “Sunderland put on a rousing display against West Brom, taking victory in their first game since the departure of Tony Mowbray. Can they continue that momentum into their clash with Leeds?