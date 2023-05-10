Amad Diallo has been, quite simply, a revelation for Sunderland this season after signing on loan from Manchester United last summer.

But what has been said about Amad's future beyond this season and what are the chances of Sunderland re-signing him? Here, we take a look:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said about Amad's future?

The Manchester United boss said of Amad back in April"We consider everything but I have a little bit of reservation about [recalling Amad] because I don’t want to stop the process.

"He has made really good progress there so I’m happy with that. But young players need experiences and when we decide for him to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting XI or minimum to come on for a lot of games and make an impact."

What Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said about Amad's future?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United's loan manager Les Parry visited the Academy of Light before the Preston game with Mowbray stating: "I think Man United are happy [with his loan at Sunderland], but I think the next step is for them to take him on pre-season to America.

"That’s what I think is going to happen. Then they’ll see how he gets on. They know what they've got, they bought him, but I think when the new manager [ten Hag] came in, it was right on the cusp of whether they were going to keep him or not. He liked some of the stuff, but then he maybe wasn't sure about other things.

"I'm sure he’s been watching Amad's clips from games, just as I watch all of our players who are out on loan, and seeing what he can do. But he'll need to see him on a daily basis and feel what he brings.

"I'm sure everyone will have an opinion on whether he's good enough or not good enough for Man United, but the reality is that the manager needs to watch him, see and feel him in a game, and see what he brings. The loan manager from Manchester United was in this week and we had a good chat - I was saying it's a shame we didn't do a two-year loan!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Amad Diallo said about his future recently?

When discussing the support from Sunderland fans, Amad said after the Preston game: “I enjoy playing for the fans because it gives us so much energy. Now we are focused for next year.

When asked about a potential return to Wearside, he added: “I hope maybe we go in the Premier League next season and maybe I come back, I don’t know.”

What is the likelihood of Amad returning to Sunderland next season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think it all depends on which division Sunderland are in next season. Amad has undoubtedly proved himself as far too good for the Championship.

As of yet, however, the attacker is unproven in the Premier League. That is not to say that he isn't good enough to play in the top-tier because he absolutely is from what we have all seen this season.