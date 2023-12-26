Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United are 'willing' to let Amad Diallo leave the club on loan during the upcoming January window with multiple clubs interested, according to reports.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 Championship goals, while the Black Cats were one of several clubs keeping an eye on the player's situation over the summer. That was before Amad sustained a lengthy knee injury in pre-season, which caused him to miss the start of this campaign.

Amad, though, has been named in Ivory Coast’s preliminary squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament, which starts in January, yet it's still unclear if he will be involved. Despite this, it is understood that Sunderland remain interested in bringing the attacking midfielder back to the club if a deal can be done.

Fresh reports over Christmas, however, have named more clubs showing an interest in Amad, with Premier League outfits Everton, Crystal Palace and Fulham, Wolves all said to be keen on a deal alongside Championship club Southampton.

Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day and Amad is in with a chance of making his first Erik ten Hag squad since sustaining the injury during pre-season. Ahead of the game, Unuted's manager said: "I think hopefully Raphael Varane will return. And for the rest, maybe Amad Diallo, we'll see how far he is. He has trained now for two weeks. They are probably the ones who can maybe return.”