Amad Diallo, Sunderland's penalty and Jewison Bennette: What fans are saying after Luton Town draw
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at the Stadium of Light - and fans have been reacting on social media.
After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead six minutes after the restart when Alfie Doughty’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland reacted well, though, with Mowbray using all five of his available substitutes.
One of those subs then won a penalty as Amad was fouled in the Luton box, before converting from the spot.
Here’s how some fans reacted:
@Mr_magoo199: Wasn't a penalty in my eyes, too soft and was never dragging him down. I will take it though, need some good luck lately from officials. Gotta start these new lads who put in a performance, Ekwah, Bennete, Gooch.
@ColdwellAnn: Bearing in mind we sleep walked through the first 75 minutes I think we should be accepting of the point. If only the effort of the last 15 had been the benchmark. Some of O’Nien’s passes today we’re sublime and a shout out to Ekwah who did brilliantly when he came on. Amad too.
@Ian_Crow3: Gave it a good go and take a deserved point. Looked more likely at the end, but gave away a cheap goal. Felt subs made a difference and felt Bennette was dangerous when he came on and should be given a chance for final run-in. Burnley next, nervous for that one
@StaceyA_91: A point salvaged going into the international break, surely afterwards we have to give the lads who came on as subs more game time
@EclipseSpartan: Decent point in the circumstances, good to see Amad back and scoring
@bamgboyeolu: Bennette needs to start next game. Decent point, the lads dug in. Well played haway the lads
@Parkersafc: Poor game. Good point on the board. We've now seen second and fourth in this league in the space of four days and we lived with both despite missing several key players. KLD and Speakman should know exactly what is needed next season
@StevePSAFC: Managed to watch the second half. Draw seemed like a fair result. Thought we looked like a tired team. International break coming at the right time for us. Poor goal to concede. Deflection off Roberts and through Patterson's legs. Soft penalty gets us back into the game.