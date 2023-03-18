After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead six minutes after the restart when Alfie Doughty’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland reacted well, though, with Mowbray using all five of his available substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those subs then won a penalty as Amad was fouled in the Luton box, before converting from the spot.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Mr_magoo199: Wasn't a penalty in my eyes, too soft and was never dragging him down. I will take it though, need some good luck lately from officials. Gotta start these new lads who put in a performance, Ekwah, Bennete, Gooch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ColdwellAnn: Bearing in mind we sleep walked through the first 75 minutes I think we should be accepting of the point. If only the effort of the last 15 had been the benchmark. Some of O’Nien’s passes today we’re sublime and a shout out to Ekwah who did brilliantly when he came on. Amad too.

@Ian_Crow3: Gave it a good go and take a deserved point. Looked more likely at the end, but gave away a cheap goal. Felt subs made a difference and felt Bennette was dangerous when he came on and should be given a chance for final run-in. Burnley next, nervous for that one

@StaceyA_91: A point salvaged going into the international break, surely afterwards we have to give the lads who came on as subs more game time

@EclipseSpartan: Decent point in the circumstances, good to see Amad back and scoring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@bamgboyeolu: Bennette needs to start next game. Decent point, the lads dug in. Well played haway the lads

@Parkersafc: Poor game. Good point on the board. We've now seen second and fourth in this league in the space of four days and we lived with both despite missing several key players. KLD and Speakman should know exactly what is needed next season