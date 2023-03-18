News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
3 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
7 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
7 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
7 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
9 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Amad Diallo, Sunderland's penalty and Jewison Bennette: What fans are saying after Luton Town draw

Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at the Stadium of Light - and fans have been reacting on social media.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:36 GMT- 2 min read

After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead six minutes after the restart when Alfie Doughty’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland reacted well, though, with Mowbray using all five of his available substitutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of those subs then won a penalty as Amad was fouled in the Luton box, before converting from the spot.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Mr_magoo199: Wasn't a penalty in my eyes, too soft and was never dragging him down. I will take it though, need some good luck lately from officials. Gotta start these new lads who put in a performance, Ekwah, Bennete, Gooch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@ColdwellAnn: Bearing in mind we sleep walked through the first 75 minutes I think we should be accepting of the point. If only the effort of the last 15 had been the benchmark. Some of O’Nien’s passes today we’re sublime and a shout out to Ekwah who did brilliantly when he came on. Amad too.

@Ian_Crow3: Gave it a good go and take a deserved point. Looked more likely at the end, but gave away a cheap goal. Felt subs made a difference and felt Bennette was dangerous when he came on and should be given a chance for final run-in. Burnley next, nervous for that one

@StaceyA_91: A point salvaged going into the international break, surely afterwards we have to give the lads who came on as subs more game time

@EclipseSpartan: Decent point in the circumstances, good to see Amad back and scoring

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@bamgboyeolu: Bennette needs to start next game. Decent point, the lads dug in. Well played haway the lads

@Parkersafc: Poor game. Good point on the board. We've now seen second and fourth in this league in the space of four days and we lived with both despite missing several key players. KLD and Speakman should know exactly what is needed next season

@StevePSAFC: Managed to watch the second half. Draw seemed like a fair result. Thought we looked like a tired team. International break coming at the right time for us. Poor goal to concede. Deflection off Roberts and through Patterson's legs. Soft penalty gets us back into the game.

LutonSunderlandLuton TownStadium of Light