Amad Diallo namedrops Sunderland after goal and assist against Newcastle United in Premier League
Amad Diallo namedropped Sunderland after Manchester United’s win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.
Kobbie Mainoo, assisted by Amad, scored the only goal of the first half to put the hosts ahead before Anthony Gordon drew Newcastle level early into the second half. Amad quickly restored Manchester United’s advantage before Rasmus Hojlund made it 3-1 in the closing stages. Lewis Hall then grabbed a second for Newcastle to make it 3-2 in stoppage time.
After Manchester United had secured their much-needed win over Newcastle, Diallo spoke to the media alongside former Sunderland pair Steve Bruce and Danny Simpson. During the interview, Amad joked: “I scored for Sunderland too.”
The result saw Howe’s Newcastle dropped to seventh in the Premier League table with only goal difference keeping them ahead of Manchester United heading into the final day. Manchester United have the FA Cup final against Manchester City to look forward to in nine days.
