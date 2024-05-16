Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ex-Sunderland loanee namedropped his former club after scoring against Newcastle United

Amad Diallo namedropped Sunderland after Manchester United’s win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Kobbie Mainoo, assisted by Amad, scored the only goal of the first half to put the hosts ahead before Anthony Gordon drew Newcastle level early into the second half. Amad quickly restored Manchester United’s advantage before Rasmus Hojlund made it 3-1 in the closing stages. Lewis Hall then grabbed a second for Newcastle to make it 3-2 in stoppage time.

After Manchester United had secured their much-needed win over Newcastle, Diallo spoke to the media alongside former Sunderland pair Steve Bruce and Danny Simpson. During the interview, Amad joked: “I scored for Sunderland too.”