Amad Diallo has reportedly switched agents ahead of a potential summer of upheaval at Manchester United for the Ivorian.

Amad, 21, signed a contract until June 2025 when he joined Manchester United in 2021 for £19million in a deal that could be worth up to an additional £18.2million if certain criteria are met. The deal also includes an option to extend for another year

During his time with Manchester United, Amad has spent time on loan with Sunderland and Rangers after failing to nail down a first-team position at Old Trafford. The Daily Mail have stated that Amad has just signed with Alejandro Garnacho's agent Carlos Cambeiro.

The former Sunderland loanee hit a career-high last month when he scored a sensational late winner in the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool. However, Amad has only made four appearances off the bench since.

Manchester United have reportedly put almost all of their squad up for sale as they look to improve the team and raise funds under the Sir Jim Radcliffe-led ownership group. It is very much possible that Amad could fall into the bracket of transfer-listed players after being overlooked so often by manager Erik ten Hag during the 2023-24 campaign.