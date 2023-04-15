The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when George Hall converted a close-range chance for the visitors.

Sunderland responded, though, as Trai Hume equalised on the stroke of half-time, before Amad put his side ahead 15 minutes from the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were forced to hang on in the closing stages after a red card for Dennis Cirkin, but managed to claim all three points.

Sunderland fans

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@irobarmstrong: Great win today and really showed some excellent game management in this squad. Mowbray got his subs spot on and won us the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@LdoubleE_87: Massive win that, fair play to Mowbray once he switched it up we looked a lot more of a threat. Amad and Patto were both class today. Onto Tuesday, let’s keep pushing on

@Philip_RJ89: Massive win, gutsy performance, and Amad’s brilliance makes the difference once again. This play-off challenge is on, without a doubt. Back today up with a win against Huddersfield and those last three games are huge.

@Ian_Crow3: Major win today, down to 10 for the final minutes, but we held out and moved within a point of play-offs. Not our best performance, but dug deep and a moment of quality once again from Amad Diallo decides it. The playoff race is on, and we are well and truly in it

@rasjjr6: Interested to know how that was a yellow for Cirkin. Their player knocked the ball past him then ran directly into Cirkin. There was no movement by Cirkin to block him. Chong knew what he was doing to get Cirkin sent off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@seahamcw2259: FA need to look at that second yellow for Cirkin. He was given a forearm smash

@mackem49000: Gutsy well-earned three points so proud of this depleted young squad.

@buff_egan: What a MASSIVE 3 points. Amad and Clarke are on a different level. Such a joy to watch them both. I smell a play-off charge.