Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result moves the Black Cats within four points of the play-off places with five games remaining.

Sunderland fans

Here’s how some fans reacted after the win over Cardiff:

@Powell_Matthew: A well-deserved three points to round off the Bank Holiday weekend. By far and away the better team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Philip_RJ89: Amad and Ekwah excellent, Cirkin looked good and Clarke should’ve had that goal.

@Ian_Crow3: They made a game of it in the second half but deserved a 1-0 win. Dominant first half but for all our good play today a tap-in from a rebound from a Pritch’s free-kick does it. Big win and something to build on for upcoming back-to-back home games.

@StevePSAFC: Pleased with that. Comfortable three points Pleased for Cirkin scoring on his return. Safe journey home to the #Safc fans

@CharlieHorner_: Thrilled about that result. Pierre Ekwah will be some player next season once he's got some more minutes and a pre-season. Exciting talent. Very sad that there's only 5 (7/8?) games left of Amad in a Sunderland shirt. What a player he is, such a top, top talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Micky_A_Lawson: First half we were class, impressed with Ekwah. I hope we spend majority of training sessions working on our shooting though

@Buntingfootball: Ekwah I felt really gave us control there today. He’s started two games in the last three, the 0-0 at Burnley and the 1-0 today and I don’t think it’s a coincidence we’ve kept a clean-sheet in either game. Closes the space and protects the defence extremely well