Full time in the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday between Luton and Sunderland spelled the end of Sunderland’s impressive first campaign back in the Championship. It also signalled the end of Man United loanee Amad Diallo’s loan spell at Sunderland.

In a season during which youth propelled Sunderland to the top six of the Championship and within touching distance of a shot at the Premier League, Diallo was a vital cog in the machine. His raw talent and ability made it clear pretty early on that he would be destined for bigger things, but just for now- he’d be a huge part of Sunderland’s season.

Admittedly, he got off to a relatively slow start. His first goal came in October in a 4-2 defeat at home to eventual league champions Burnley. Yet this seemed to be the catalyst. He stepped up in the absence of Sunderland’s leading marksman Ross Stewart and would go on to finish as Sunderland’s leading goalscorer in what has been a memorable season- despite the disappointing end.

Diallo came to Sunderland with a lot of weight on his shoulders. Signing for a large amount for a club like United, especially at such a young age, is a lot of pressure. In Sunderland, he joined a club whose first priority was to settle down as a Championship side after four torrid years in League One. Sunderland did this, and then some, and Amad’s trickery was a major factor in this.

His 14 goals have almost all been works of art. Without exaggerating, Amad could have had his very own goal of the season competition. The free-kick from the corner of the box in the home match against Luton Town was the last of his strikes for Sunderland and arguably the best- depending on personal opinion.

I’ll end with a note to Man Utd. Diallo’s talent is raw but he is progressing towards being a classy footballer. He made the Championship his own on many occasions and his link up play with Patrick Roberts (ex-Man City, sorry) was absolutely sublime.

You’ll need patience with him, the Ivorian is still only 20, but he’s shown clearly what he can do when given a good run in a team- even if it was in the second tier of English football. He’s had to toughen up whilst playing in the Championship, he along with other Sunderland forwards have been on the wrong end of some rough treatment from opposition defenders.

He has given me some of my best footballing moments this season, with a rasping effort which cracked in off the post away at Birmingham being a personal favourite. This came after his intricate play carved open the chance for Ellis Simms to put us in front- from this game on I could feel that he was going to have a special season.

Amad Diallo scored the winner in a 2-1 win at Birmingham City back in November 2022

The emotional ending to his time on Wearside was also a further reminder (if Sunderland fans needed it) that you should never fall in love with a loan player. Unfortunately many, including myself, did.