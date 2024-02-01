Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amad has been named in Manchester United's squad to face Wolves on Thursday night, drawing an end to any final hopes of him returning to Sunderland this month.

Sunderland had made clear that they were keen on signing the 21-year-old this month were he to become available, after his first half of the campaign at Old Trafford was significantly impacted by injury. However, United were equally clear that they saw Amad as an important part of their plans for the second half of the season, and his inclusion in Erik ten Hag's matchday squad confirms that.

Speaking last week, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that while Sunderland were looking to see if a deal could be done, they were planning for him to remain in the north west.

“In the transfer window, there’s loads of things that are never going to happen that happen, and there’s loads of things that don’t happen that you think might happen," Speakman said.

"That’s just the market we live in. The situation with Amad is really clear. We’ve got a really positive relationship with the boy and his people, we’ve got a really positive relationship with Manchester United and I think everyone was really delighted on all sides with what happened last season. Do we think he’s a player that could come and improve our team? Yes. Have we inquired about him? Yes. Have we kept in contact? Of course we have. If we hadn’t kept in contact about him, my head might be on a stake at the beach. That’s where it’s at. If that picture changes in any shape or form, then we’ll be on it and we’ll understand where it sits. That doesn’t mean that even if he became available we would get him though, because as I’ve said on numerous occasions, I think he’s a tier one player so he’s probably going to be play in one of the top leagues somewhere.

“He’s a tier one player. I think we’d be lucky if we got him on loan again because of the level he can play at. I know he enjoyed it, and that’s great. How fantastic that we had a top player came to Sunderland and thoroughly enjoyed his time with supporters, staff and team-mates."

Sunderland have strengthened in the wide areas on deadline day, with Romaine Mundle joining from Standard Liege on a long-term deal for a seven-figure fee. They are expected to remain active until the end of the transfer window at 11pm, with a central midfielder and a striker on the agenda.

That midfielder is expected to be Callum Styles, with a loan with an obligation to buy expected to progress before the deadline. Whether they can land a striker is far more unclear, with Kieffer Moore opting to join Ipswich after they presented a major financial package to Bournemouth.

"It’s great to finally get it over the line because it’s been a long time coming during the window," Moore said.