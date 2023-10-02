News you can trust since 1873
'Always try': Alex Pritchard sends message to Sunderland fans after landmark appearance

Alex Pritchard has reached 100 appearances in a Sunderland shirt

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:44 BST
Alex Pritchard has thanked Sunderland supporters for bringing his love for football back during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Pritchard, who arrived on Wearside on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, made his 100th appearance for the club during the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night.

The attacking midfielder was typically influential in that game, registering an assist for Dan Ballard's early header that opened the scoring.

Pritchard now has 22 assists and eight goals during his spell at the club so far.

Having essentially been frozen out at Huddersfield Town before his move to Sunderland, the move has proved a huge success for all parties and Pritchard said he couldn't have imagined the journey when he signed.

“It’s been an incredible ride”, he said.

“From the day I decided to join, it’s hard to imagine the journey we would go on to have.

“There has been some incredible moments on the pitch with Wembley being a standout highlight but my time here has meant so much.

“I’ve shared the dressing room with some brilliant players and characters and created memories to last a lifetime, but I can’t thank the supporters enough for the love they have given me.

“My love for football came burning back when I was playing in front of you all at the Stadium of Light and I always try to give the love back in my performances.”

Pritchard has entered the final year of his current Sunderland contract but has featured in every competitive game so far this season.