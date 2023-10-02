Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex Pritchard has thanked Sunderland supporters for bringing his love for football back during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Pritchard, who arrived on Wearside on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, made his 100th appearance for the club during the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder was typically influential in that game, registering an assist for Dan Ballard's early header that opened the scoring.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pritchard now has 22 assists and eight goals during his spell at the club so far.

Having essentially been frozen out at Huddersfield Town before his move to Sunderland, the move has proved a huge success for all parties and Pritchard said he couldn't have imagined the journey when he signed.

“It’s been an incredible ride”, he said.

“From the day I decided to join, it’s hard to imagine the journey we would go on to have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been some incredible moments on the pitch with Wembley being a standout highlight but my time here has meant so much.

“I’ve shared the dressing room with some brilliant players and characters and created memories to last a lifetime, but I can’t thank the supporters enough for the love they have given me.

“My love for football came burning back when I was playing in front of you all at the Stadium of Light and I always try to give the love back in my performances.”