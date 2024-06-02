'Always' - Ex-Sunderland man Jordan Pickford makes surprise Newcastle United comment

By James Copley
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 15:16 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2024, 15:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The former Sunderland man is due to play at the stadium for England on Monday

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made a surprising claim about Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

England and Everton’s number one has stoked the flames during games against the Magpies for the Toffees over the years, despite leaving Sunderland back in 2017. Despite this, though, the 30-year-old has surprisingly picked St James’ Park as one of the best atmospheres in the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked the best atmosphere he had played in, Pickford told Channel 4: “I know I get a lot of stick at St James' Park! But I know the atmosphere is always rocking.” 

The former Sunderland goalkeeper is often on the receiving end of stick from Newcastle supporters whenever he visits the stadium at club level.

However, on Monday evening, England take on Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park (7:45pm kick-off) with the Washington-born stopper likely to start in goal for Gareth Southgate’s side on Tyneside ahead of this summer’s Euros.

Related topics:Jordan PickfordNewcastle UnitedSunderlandEnglandEverton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.