'Always' - Ex-Sunderland man Jordan Pickford makes surprise Newcastle United comment
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made a surprising claim about Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.
England and Everton’s number one has stoked the flames during games against the Magpies for the Toffees over the years, despite leaving Sunderland back in 2017. Despite this, though, the 30-year-old has surprisingly picked St James’ Park as one of the best atmospheres in the county.
When asked the best atmosphere he had played in, Pickford told Channel 4: “I know I get a lot of stick at St James' Park! But I know the atmosphere is always rocking.”
The former Sunderland goalkeeper is often on the receiving end of stick from Newcastle supporters whenever he visits the stadium at club level.
However, on Monday evening, England take on Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park (7:45pm kick-off) with the Washington-born stopper likely to start in goal for Gareth Southgate’s side on Tyneside ahead of this summer’s Euros.
