Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man is due to play at the stadium for England on Monday

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made a surprising claim about Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

England and Everton’s number one has stoked the flames during games against the Magpies for the Toffees over the years, despite leaving Sunderland back in 2017. Despite this, though, the 30-year-old has surprisingly picked St James’ Park as one of the best atmospheres in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked the best atmosphere he had played in, Pickford told Channel 4: “I know I get a lot of stick at St James' Park! But I know the atmosphere is always rocking.”

The former Sunderland goalkeeper is often on the receiving end of stick from Newcastle supporters whenever he visits the stadium at club level.