The old-adage suggests that ‘the table doesn’t lie’ - but is that necessarily true?

Particularly during the early stages of a competition, some teams can find themselves under or over performing on the table as the season begins to settle down and teams find their rhythm.

It hasn’t been an easy start for Sunderland - losing manager Alex Neil before the end of the summer transfer window was a bitter blow - but Tony Mowbray will hope he can stabilise the ship and keep up the good start to life back in the Championship.

But how have Sunderland performed so far this season and does their position in the table reflect their performances?

Here, we take a look at what the Championship table would look like based on WyScout’s ‘Expected Points’ model.

1. 24th: Coventry City Current points = 1 — WyScout expected points = 6.1 — current position in Championship table = 24th — expected position in Championship table = 24th Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town Current points = 4 — WyScout expected points = 6.5 — current position in Championship table = 23rd — expected position in Championship table = 23rd Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Birmingham City Current points = 8 — WyScout expected points = 7.8 — current position in Championship table = 21st — expected position in Championship table = 22nd Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4. 21st: Blackburn Rovers Current points = 12 — WyScout expected points = 8.4 — current position in Championship table = 7th — expected position in Championship table = 21st Photo: George Wood Photo Sales