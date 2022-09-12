Alternative Championship table: Where Sunderland, West Brom, Sheffield United and co should sit according to ‘expected points’
What would the current Championship table look like if every result reflected the underlying statistics?
The old-adage suggests that ‘the table doesn’t lie’ - but is that necessarily true?
Particularly during the early stages of a competition, some teams can find themselves under or over performing on the table as the season begins to settle down and teams find their rhythm.
It hasn’t been an easy start for Sunderland - losing manager Alex Neil before the end of the summer transfer window was a bitter blow - but Tony Mowbray will hope he can stabilise the ship and keep up the good start to life back in the Championship.
But how have Sunderland performed so far this season and does their position in the table reflect their performances?
Here, we take a look at what the Championship table would look like based on WyScout’s ‘Expected Points’ model.
