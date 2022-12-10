Tony Mowbray has taken charge of 15 games since being appointed as Sunderland manager in August.

When Alex Neil left the club to join rivals Stoke City in August, Sunderland’s solid start to the season seemed to be thrown into disarray.

However, the Black Cats have performed well under Mowbray and haven’t let an uncertain start to the season impact their performances and results on the pitch.

Sunderland currently sit in 10th place in the Championship table and are just a single point outside the playoff places after 21 games.

But what does their record under Mowbray during his time as manager look like? And how does it compare to the rest of the division?

Here, we take a look at the record of each Championship side since Tony Mowbray was appointed as Sunderland manager back in August.

Do any of these placings surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Burnley Record since Tony Mowbray was appointed Sunderland manager: played = 15, won = 9, drawn = 5, lost = 1, points = 32 (+13 GD) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Coventry City Record since Tony Mowbray was appointed Sunderland manager: played = 16, won = 8, drawn = 4, lost = 4, points = 28 (+5 GD) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United Record since Tony Mowbray was appointed Sunderland manager: played = 15, won = 8, drawn = 3, lost = 4, points = 27 (+11 GD) Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

4. Blackburn Rovers Record since Tony Mowbray was appointed Sunderland manager: played = 15, won = 9, drawn = 0, lost = 6, points = 27 (+4 GD) Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales