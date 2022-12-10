News you can trust since 1873
Alternative Championship table: Where Sunderland, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough sit since Tony Mowbray was appointed Black Cats boss

Tony Mowbray has taken charge of 15 games since being appointed as Sunderland manager in August.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

When Alex Neil left the club to join rivals Stoke City in August, Sunderland’s solid start to the season seemed to be thrown into disarray.

However, the Black Cats have performed well under Mowbray and haven’t let an uncertain start to the season impact their performances and results on the pitch.

Sunderland currently sit in 10th place in the Championship table and are just a single point outside the playoff places after 21 games.

But what does their record under Mowbray during his time as manager look like? And how does it compare to the rest of the division?

Here, we take a look at the record of each Championship side since Tony Mowbray was appointed as Sunderland manager back in August.

1. Burnley

Record since Tony Mowbray was appointed Sunderland manager: played = 15, won = 9, drawn = 5, lost = 1, points = 32 (+13 GD)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Coventry City

Record since Tony Mowbray was appointed Sunderland manager: played = 16, won = 8, drawn = 4, lost = 4, points = 28 (+5 GD)

Photo: Ryan Pierse

3. Sheffield United

Record since Tony Mowbray was appointed Sunderland manager: played = 15, won = 8, drawn = 3, lost = 4, points = 27 (+11 GD)

Photo: Morgan Harlow

4. Blackburn Rovers

Record since Tony Mowbray was appointed Sunderland manager: played = 15, won = 9, drawn = 0, lost = 6, points = 27 (+4 GD)

Photo: Cameron Smith

