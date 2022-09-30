News you can trust since 1873
This is how Sunderland’s attacking exploits this season compare with their Championship rivals (Picture by FRANK REID)

Alternative Championship table: How Sunderland’s attacking exploits this season compare with Middlesbrough, Sheffield United & Co

Despite suffering from a mini ‘injury crisis’ in attack, Sunderland have performed well in their return to the Championship.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:02 pm

The injured duo of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms were in great form before their respective injuries with the goal scoring responsibilities being shared around the side following their absence.

Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette scored at Vicarage Road last time out, whilst a Patrick Roberts double and Jack Clarke strike helped Sunderland overcome Reading after Simms limped off injured.

But how have the Black Cats performed in attack compared to their ‘Expected Goals’ (xG) stats this season?

Here, using data provided by Bet Victor, we take a look at how each side have performed in attack this season to see which Championship sides have over and under performed so far this campaign.

1. Preston North End

Goals scored (not including own goals) = 3 — xG this season = 10.72 — % difference = -112.54%

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Millwall

Goals scored (not including own goals) = 8 — xG this season = 11.19 — % difference = -33.25%

Photo: Chloe Knott

3. Cardiff City

Goals scored (not including own goals) = 7 — xG this season = 9.18 — % difference = -26.95%

Photo: Ryan Hiscott

4. Birmingham City

Goals scored (not including own goals) = 8 — xG this season = 9.63 — % difference = -18.49%

Photo: Tony Marshall

SunderlandMiddlesbroughEllis SimmsRoss Stewart
