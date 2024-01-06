Ally McCoist has issued his verdict on a penalty claim duing Sunderland's FA Cup third round clash with Newcastle United. During the first half at the Stadium of Light, Daniel Ballard was involved in a tussle with Newcastle frontman Alexander Isak.

Isak was put through and there looked to be no catching him, but Ballard somehow managed to match the Sweden international's pace, racing back and getting his body between Isak and the ball. At first glance, it looked as though Ballard might have clattered his opponent to the floor, but the replay suggested otherwise.

After seeing the Sunderland man get between him and the ball, Isak pulled at Ballard's arm, causing them both to go to ground, and it was some decision from referee Craig Pawson, who was behind the play at the time.

Speaking on ITV's commentary, McCoist agreed with the decision, saying: "I think he has done really well. I think he does really, really well. He grabs him across there...nah. I've got that down as absolutely top-class defending. You mentioned his pace and he had to be quick there."

Unfortunately for Ballard, he would go on to score an own goal before the break, but he was put in a position where he had to get something on the ball in an attempt to prevent the goal, but the pace of the cross was always going to make it difficult.